Kerala CM lays foundation stone for model township to rehabilitate landslide-affected families in Wayanad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a model township project to rehabilitate families displaced by last year's devastating landslides in Wayanad.

The chief minister credited the success of the rehabilitation project to the united efforts of Keralites, who overcame financial constraints to execute the massive rescue and relief operations. “This project showcases Kerala's unwavering unity, humanity, and determination, proving that even the impossible can be achieved," he said while inaugurating the function to mark the foundation stone laying ceremony in Wayanad.

"The government is taking decisive action to implement the rehabilitation project, leveraging assistance from every possible source. This project has already garnered widespread recognition, both nationally and internationally, as a pioneering model. It will be etched in history as a testament to the people's resilience and determination,” he said.

The devastating landslides on July 30, 2024, resulted in catastrophic losses, claiming 266 lives and displacing hundreds of families. Furthermore, 32 individuals remain unaccounted for, while 630 people were rescued from the rubble.

The chief minister said the government's swift response to this disaster demonstrated its commitment to supporting affected communities and rebuilding their lives.

He emphatically stated that the state requires a substantial Rs 2221 crore to implement the rehabilitation project of this magnitude. “Unfortunately, the Centre has callously refused to meet our demands, despite our repeated pleas. We urged the Centre to declare the Wayanad landslides a national calamity, but they have chosen to ignore our requests. However, we are taking proactive measures to support those affected,” he said.

The Karnataka government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for constructing 100 houses for the displaced. Moreover, the DYFI, a CPM-affiliated youth organization, has raised funds for an additional 100 houses by collecting and selling scrap material."

The Muslim League has also announced the construction of 100 houses.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi said the people of Chooralmala and Mundakkai have shown unparalleled resilience in the face of disaster. She said what struck her the most was the immense loss and devastation that the people endured, and yet, they emerged stronger.

She said the unwavering dignity and strength of people of Wayanad in helping one another, transcending boundaries of caste, creed, politics, economy, and religion, was a testament to the human spirit's greatness. “You've come together as one, united in the face of tragedy, and that's truly remarkable," she said.

The Wayanad MP slammed the Centre for failing to provide the required assistance for the rehabilitation of disaster victims. Prime Minister Modi visited the disaster hit areas yet the Centre did not respond positively to the requirements.

She hoped the Kerala government would soon allot land for the construction of 100 houses by the Karnataka government.

Ministers K Rajan, Mohammad Riyaz, Kadanapally Ramachandran, opposition leader V D Satheeshan, and deputy leader P K Kunhalikutty spoke on the occasion.

About the township:

The proposed township aims to provide houses, schools, playgrounds, library and all essential community facilities. Revenue Minister K Rajan said the government would also sponsor the education of 21 students who lost their families in the disaster.

The township which is coming up on government-acquired land will have single-storey houses of 1000 sq ft on seven-cent plots with provisions for future expansions into two-storey homes. The township will also have essential facilities and amenities like a health centre, Anganwadi, market and community centre.

People including the Global Malayali diaspora contributed generously towards the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. Rs 734 crore was mobilised. Sponsorships came from various sources offering to build houses for victims.