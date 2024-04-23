Kerala CM Criticizes PM's Divisive Speech, Urges Election Commission to Take Action

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spoke up about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments on the Muslim community during an election rally in Rajasthan's Banswara. Pinarayi Vijayan said these remarks were harmful and aimed at dividing people.





During a press conference in Kannur, Pinarayi Vijayan stated, The derogatory reference to intruders and 'hoarders' is untrue and part of their ideological code. He added, The fact that the Prime Minister himself has come forward to take political advantage by saying communalism during the elections is an illustration of the challenges facing democratic and secular values in the country.





Pinarayi Vijayan urged the Election Commission to take notice of the Prime Minister's speech. He said, The Muslim community was also accused of stealing the country's wealth. The Election Commission should take strong action against these defamatory and communal remarks.





Pinarayi Vijayan also criticized the BJP for undermining the country's constitutional institutions. He said, The formation of the selection committee for the Election Commission, excluding the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, is particularly concerning." He added, Numerous legal violations by high-ranking officials in the central government, including the Prime Minister, have been alleged, yet the Election Commission has remained silent, failing to assert its neutrality.





He further stated, Furthermore, the Commission's lack of intervention in the Prime minister's statement of communal propaganda during elections, aimed at inciting religious sentiments, raises serious doubts about its impartiality. It is imperative that the Election Commission takes immediate action to reassure the public of its neutrality.