Kerala ASHA workers cut hair to protest against government indifference

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ASHA workers intensified their indefinite agitation on Monday, taking a bold stand against the government's indifference to their demands.

In a powerful show of protest, a group of demonstrators took the dramatic step of cutting their hair, with some chopping it off halfway and others shaving their heads entirely. This defiant act underscored their outrage and frustration at the government's refusal to address their concerns.

Monday marked the 50th day of relentless protests outside the secretariat as ASHA workers took to the streets, marching down the main road with shaved heads and holding their hair strands. Emotional scenes unfolded earlier at the protest site as demonstrators broke down in tears while shaving their heads in defiance.

The Accredited Social Health Activists are demanding a significant hike in their monthly honorarium from Rs 7,000 to Rs 21,000, as well as retirement benefits of Rs 5 lakh."

The CPM-led LDF government has categorically stated that a massive hike in honorarium is unsustainable. It emphatically asserts that the central government bears the responsibility of addressing ASHA workers' demands.

Notably, the state government has previously declared that it hasn't received any central funds under the National Health Mission for various schemes, including ASHA incentives.

The Centre had earlier categorically rejected the claims made by the state government.

The Union Health Minister is on record stating that the outstanding amount was indeed paid, but the state government failed to provide the requisite utilisation certificate, clearly contradicting their claims.

Meanwhile, Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty asked the ASHA workers to send the hair strands to the Centre through union ministers from Kerala. He alleged that the BJP has hijacked the agitation of ASHA workers for their vested political interests.

"It has been days since I wrote a letter to the Union Labour Minister, urging that scheme workers including ASHAs be granted worker status under the Central Labour Act. However, I have not received any reply so far," he said.



