Top
Home » Nation

Kejriwal's wife barred from seeing husband in jail, says AAP

Nation
DC Correspondent
29 April 2024 6:23 AM GMT
Kejriwals wife barred from seeing husband in jail, says AAP
x
Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo)

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has on Monday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunitha Kejriwal was denied permission to meet her husband in jail.

Holding a press meet, Sanjay Singh lashed out at the centre and called the Modi government a dictatorship.

Even the British government allowed Bhagat singh's family to meet him in jail but the Tihar authorities have denied Sunitha Kejriwal to meet his husband without mentioning any reasons, he said.

Sanjay Singh also alleged that the BJP government is harassing Kejriwal in the jail and is denying his rights in the jail. Kejriwal had to fight for 30 days to get insulin in jail, he added.

Arvind Kejriwal is sent to judicial custody in a case related to the Delhi liquor policy.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party Delhi liquor policy 
India Delhi New Delhi 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X