Kejriwal's wife barred from seeing husband in jail, says AAP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has on Monday claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunitha Kejriwal was denied permission to meet her husband in jail.

Holding a press meet, Sanjay Singh lashed out at the centre and called the Modi government a dictatorship.



Even the British government allowed Bhagat singh's family to meet him in jail but the Tihar authorities have denied Sunitha Kejriwal to meet his husband without mentioning any reasons, he said.



Sanjay Singh also alleged that the BJP government is harassing Kejriwal in the jail and is denying his rights in the jail. Kejriwal had to fight for 30 days to get insulin in jail, he added.



Arvind Kejriwal is sent to judicial custody in a case related to the Delhi liquor policy.