Kejriwal's Custody Extended Till April 1st

Rouse Avenue Court has extended Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED custody till April 1. Kejriwal was arrested by ED on 21st March in connection with alleged liquor policy scam. Earlier court had granted ED seven day custody of Delhi CM to the probe agency till 28th March.

Court has now further extended it by four days although ED had sought 7 days of custody citing Kejriwal's non cooperation during the custodial interrogation. His replies were recorded for 5 days and he has been giving evasive replies necessitating extension of custody.

During the hearing, Kejriwal directly addressed the court and accused ED of trying to crush Aam Aadmi Party and stated that no court has proven him guilty. He further slammed ED accusing it of using flimsy reasons to arrest a sitting CM.