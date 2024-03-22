Top
Home » Nation

Kejriwal Withdraws SC Plea Against ED Arrest In Liquor Scam

Nation
DC Correspondent
22 March 2024 8:13 AM GMT
Delhi Chief Minister Withdrew His Plea Against Arrest By ED In Money Laundering Case Connected To Excise Policy Scam
Kejriwal Withdraws SC Plea Against ED Arrest In Liquor Scam
x
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Source: PTI

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has withdrawn his plea in Supreme Court against his arrest by ED. Delhi CM is arrested by Enforcement Directorate officials on Thursday in connection to excise policy linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal's lawyer Abhishek Singhvi said he would first contest the remand proceedings before the trial court and then file another petition in the apex court.

Kejriwal's lawyer mentioned the matter before Justice Sanjiv Khanna bench and stated that since remand proceedings before the trial court later in the day would clash with the hearing in the apex court, he would request to be allowed to withdraw the plea.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
Kejriwal Arrest Enforcement Directorate(ED) Supreme Court of India 
India Delhi New Delhi 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X