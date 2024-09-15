Kejriwal Prepares for Haryana Polls, Meets Senior Leaders

New Delhi:A day after walking out of Tihar jail on bail, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday had a hectic day as he met with senior party leaders and held a meeting to discuss the campaign strategy for poll-bound Haryana. He is also scheduled to address the party workers at newly shifted party headquarters on Sunday.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathak, Delhi ministers Gopal Rai, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and other senior leaders were present in the meeting. The party is planning to launch an extensive election campaign in Haryana.



“This meeting was called to discuss in detail the elections in Haryana. A plan has been formulated for campaigns in each Assembly constituency of Haryana. In the coming time, an extensive campaign will be started in Haryana,” said Mr Pathak, adding that the party is ready to launch “all-out campaign” in Haryana.



Earlier in the day, the Delhi chief minister sought the blessings of Lord Hanuman at the iconic Hanuman temple in Connaught Place along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal. Senior leaders of the party, including Mr Sisodia, Mr Singh and city ministers accompanied him.



The temple's mahant welcomed him with a tilak and presented the Delhi chief minister with Bajrang Bali's mace and a sacred triangular flag. Mr Kejriwal said: “His blessings were with him during his fight against injustice".



"Today, along with my wife and other companions, I visited the ancient Hanuman temple in Connaught Place and worshipped Lord Hanuman and received his blessings. In this fight against injustice, Lord Hanuman's blessings have always been with us. I prayed to the Lord for everyone's happiness and prosperity. May the Lord keep this courage in all of us in this fight to save the country," he said in the post.



Mr Kejriwal also met senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi at his residence on Saturday. In a statement, the party said that the chief minister thanked Mr Singhvi for strongly putting his case before the Supreme Court. He was accompanied by his wife and party senior leaders.



After the meeting, the AAP posted a photo of Mr Kejriwal and Mr Singhvi with their spouses on X.



Mr Singhvi has been appearing for the AAP leaders, including Mr Kejriwal and Mr Sisodia, in the excise policy-related cases in the Supreme Court. He also shared AAP’s post on X.