Kejriwal moves Delhi Court for Insulin in Jail, order on April 22

Hyderabad: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party president Arvind Kejriwal has filed a petition in Rouse Avenue Court asking to provide insulin in jail.

In his petition, Kejriwal has also sought permission from the Court to allow him to consult a doctor for 15 minutes daily through video conference due to his acute diabetes.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja after hearing both the sides, said "I will pass the order on April 22."

In addition, the court has also asked Tihar Jail officials and ED to file a detailed reply by tomorrow.

Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to judicial custody in a money-laundering case related to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.