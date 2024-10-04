Kejriwal leaves CM residence, moves to party colleague's Lutyens' Delhi bungalow

New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday vacated the 6, Flagstaff Road residence to move to his new address in the Lutyens' Zone. The Aam Aadmi Party national convener was seen leaving the house in a car with his parents, wife, and two children.



The Kejriwal family departed for party member Ashok Mittal's official residence at 5 Ferozeshah Road near Mandi House. Mittal is a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab and has been allocated the bungalow at the central Delhi address.

Kejriwal resigned as chief minister last month saying he would hold the post again only after he gets a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi in the Assembly polls due in February.

He had earlier said he would vacate the chief minister's residence during the auspicious Navratri period, which began Thursday. The BJP has accused the activist-turned-politician of corruption in the excise policy and in the reconstruction of Chief Minister bungalow. The AAP supremo was released from Tihar jail on September 13 on a Supreme Court-approved bail after five months of being lodged there in the excise policy case.