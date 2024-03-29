Top
'Kejriwal Ko Aashirwad' WhatsApp Campaign Launched By Wife Sunita

DC Correspondent
29 March 2024 9:17 AM GMT
Wife Sunita Launches WhatsApp Campaign Seeking Support For Delhi CM A Day After Court Extends His Custody
Kejriwal Ko Aashirwad WhatsApp Campaign Launched By Wife Sunita
Sunita Kejriwal Announcing Kejriwal Ko Aashirwad Campaign Source: Internet

A day after Ruse Avenue Court extended Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED custody till April 1st, his wife Sunita Kejriwal launched a WhatsApp campaign seeking support for him.

In a video message shared earlier today, Sunita Kejriwal can be seen announcing 'Kejriwal Ko Aashirwad' campaign. She shared a WhatsApp number and asked people to send their blessings and prayers for the imprisoned Convener of Aam Aadmi Party on that number.

