'Kejriwal Ko Aashirwad' WhatsApp Campaign Launched By Wife Sunita

A day after Ruse Avenue Court extended Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED custody till April 1st, his wife Sunita Kejriwal launched a WhatsApp campaign seeking support for him.

In a video message shared earlier today, Sunita Kejriwal can be seen announcing 'Kejriwal Ko Aashirwad' campaign. She shared a WhatsApp number and asked people to send their blessings and prayers for the imprisoned Convener of Aam Aadmi Party on that number.