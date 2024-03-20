Keep Vigil on Poll Code Violations, Naidu Tells Voters

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has called upon the citizens to keep a close watch against violation of model code of conduct in AP polls. “Lodge a complaint to the Election Commission through C-Vigil app in case you find such violations,” he proposed.

In a statement on Wednesday, the TD chief asked every citizen to take the responsibility of ensuring free and fair polls. Alert the ECI through C-Vigil app if you find anyone distributing money, luring the voters or indulging in misinformation campaigns against rival political parties, he said.Naidu asked the citizens to download the C-Vigil app on their mobile phones. He said the Telugu Desam, BJP and Jana Sena were attempting to curb electoral malpractices of the ruling party.“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has lost the trust and support of the people. He is resorting to electoral malpractices,” the TD chief alleged.He urged youths to register themselves as voters through the online facility as the right to vote in a democracy should be exercised by one and all.