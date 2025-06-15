Kedarnath Helicopter Crash: Char Dham Heli Services Halted

A helicopter belonging to Aryan Aviation crashed in the dense forests of Gaurikund on Sunday while flying from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, killing all seven people on board, including the pilot. The accident occurred early in the morning amid poor visibility, adding to the growing concerns over flight safety during the ongoing Char Dham pilgrimage season.

In the wake of the tragedy, helicopter services operating in the Char Dham region have been suspended until further notice. The decision was jointly taken by the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as a precautionary measure to review and ensure safety protocols.

This is the latest in a series of helicopter mishaps in the state, highlighting the urgent need for stricter operational guidelines in the challenging Himalayan terrain.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a high-level emergency meeting following the crash and ordered a thorough investigation into the incident. A technical committee is expected to examine all aspects of the crash and recommend enhanced safety measures for heli operations in the region.