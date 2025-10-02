 Top
Kedarnath, Badrinath Temples to Close for Winter on October 23, November 25

2 Oct 2025 3:26 PM IST

Closure dates for Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams finalised on Vijayadashami following traditional rituals and Panchang calculations.

The Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee announced that the portals of Kedarnath Dham will close on October 23 and Badrinath Dham on November 25, with dates determined during a ceremonial Vijayadashami observance.

The Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) on Thursday announced that the portals of Kedarnath Dham will close for the winter season on October 23, while those of Badrinath Dham will close on November 25 at 2:56 pm.

The dates were finalised on Vijayadashami during a grand ceremony at the Badrinath temple premises, where Dharmadhikari and Vedic scholars, in the presence of BKTC officials, determined the schedule based on Panchang calculations.

The Rawal of Badrinath Dham formally announced the closure, while the ceremonial turban (Pagdi) for Bhandar Seva for the 2026 pilgrimage season was also presented. The traditional Panch Pujas, which precede the temple closures, will also be finalised on the same day, BKTC said.


