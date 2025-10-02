Kedarnath, Badrinath Temples to Close for Winter on October 23, November 25

The Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) on Thursday announced that the portals of Kedarnath Dham will close for the winter season on October 23, while those of Badrinath Dham will close on November 25 at 2:56 pm.

The dates were finalised on Vijayadashami during a grand ceremony at the Badrinath temple premises, where Dharmadhikari and Vedic scholars, in the presence of BKTC officials, determined the schedule based on Panchang calculations.

The Rawal of Badrinath Dham formally announced the closure, while the ceremonial turban (Pagdi) for Bhandar Seva for the 2026 pilgrimage season was also presented. The traditional Panch Pujas, which precede the temple closures, will also be finalised on the same day, BKTC said.