KE Challenges Buggana For Debate Over Dhone's Development

Telugu Desam senior leader K.E. Prabhakar has dared Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath to a village-to-village debate on the development in Dhone constituency.

He emphasized that they have no issue discussing the development work done by Buggana, but if the argument is that there has been no development, it cannot be accepted. Previous developments in the constituency occurred during the rule of the Kotla and KE families, he stated.

Speaking to the media in Dhone on Thursday, Prabhakar criticised the lack of development in the region despite the acquisition of loans. He criticised chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and finance minister Rajendranath, accusing them of pushing the state to its lowest ebb.

He asserted that the people of Dhone still have faith in themselves. He explained about the ongoing water problems in the constituency, promising to address them through various schemes. He asked whether Buggana's hometown of Betamcherla had reported any water supply issues earlier and if tankers were sent to meet the water needs of the people there.

Responding to the minister's claim that the Kotla family is attempting factional politics in Dhone, Prabhakar clarified that the Kotla and KE factions have united to ensure harmony in the constituency. He accused Buggana of being a major factionist who uses the police to harass those who opposed him.

TD leader Kotla Raghavendra Reddy, Nandyal district party general secretary Alebad Paramesh, and other leaders participated in the meeting.