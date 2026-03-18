‘KD: The Devil’ Makers Pull Controversial Song Amid Legal Heat And Public Backlash

The team behind KD: The Devil has quietly taken down the song “Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke” (Kannada: “Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse”) from YouTube and all major streaming and social platforms. Featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, the track had been under fire for its allegedly vulgar tone.

The trouble began with legal complaints. Advocate Vineet Jindal approached the Delhi Police Cyber Cell and the CBFC, arguing that the song’s double-meaning lyrics by Raqeeb Alam, along with its visuals, crossed the line into obscenity. The complaint even cited possible violations under the IT Act and the POCSO Act.

The issue escalated further when the National Human Rights Commission stepped in, sending notices to the CBFC, MeitY, the Information & Broadcasting Ministry, and Google India, asking for a detailed Action Taken Report within two weeks.

At the same time, backlash was building outside the legal system. Social media outrage grew rapidly, and voices from within the industry joined in. Singer Armaan Malik openly slammed the song, calling it a “new low.”

With legal scrutiny tightening and public criticism peaking, the makers appear to have chosen damage control—pulling the song entirely before the situation spiraled further.