KCR’s Close Aide Likely to Join Congress

Medak: BRS senior leader and former Narsapur MLA Ch. Madan Reddy is likely to join the Congress soon. Aspiring for Medak MP ticket, one of close aides of K. Chandrasekhar Rao, is reportedly making arrangements to join the grand-old party. After BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao allotted the Medak MP ticket to former IAS Venkatram Reddy, the supporters of Madan Reddy were forcing him to join the ruling party.

Madan Reddy served as BRS MLA from Narsapur in 2014 and 2018. He had a close rapport with the BRS supremo for a long time. BRS high command did not renominate him from the constituency and fielded former minister V. Sunita Laxma Reddy in the recent Assembly polls and she won. Chandrasekhar Rao reportedly promised the Medal MP ticket to Madan Reddy.However, to his dismay, former IAS officer-turned-politician P. Venkatram Reddy fielded as BRS MP candidate from Medak, which disgruntled Madan Reddy and his followers. In this context, Madan Reddy decided to join the Congress to contest as MP after former MLA Mynampally Hanumanth Rao held talks with Madan Reddy.If the Congress hold back the finalisation of Medak MP candidate, Madan Reddy will join the party in a couple of days to try his luck in parliamentary elections.Meanwhile, BRS leaders were also trying to convince him to continue in the party. However, the existence of Madan Reddy, who is a strong leader for BRS in Medak district, will adversely affect the party's winning prospects in KCR’s home district.Former minister and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao had also promised support to Madan Reddy in the upcoming LS elections, but now he is silent over the political developments.Meanwhile, both the Congress and BRS cadre were eagerly waiting for the joining of Madan Reddy into Congress.