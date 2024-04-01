KCR to Visit Karimnagar on April 5

Hyderabad: The BRS, which has latched on to drought-like conditions in parts of some districts and has been holding the state government responsible for the situation calling it a ‘Congress government made drought’, is expected to step up its attacks on the government on this front.

As part of these efforts, BRS party president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is scheduled to visit Karimnagar district on April 5 to meet farmers whose crops have dried up and use the visit to step up attacks on the Congress government.

Chandrashekar Rao has already visited and met with some farmers who are in a similar situation in Nalgonda, Suryapet and Jangaon districts on Sunday and launched a scathing attack on the state government accusing it of neglect and failure to provide irrigation to farms, and drinking water to people.

Following Chandrashekar Rao’s lead, senior party leaders on Monday stepped up criticism of the Congress government accusing it of creating a drought where there was none. The party working president K.T. Rama Rao, who visited families of two farmers in Mushampally in Nalgonda district on Monday, said the “looming crisis in agriculture is a result of mismanagement by the Congress government. The agriculture minister says the present conditions are natural, but the fact is what is happening is a result of Congress’ inefficiency. There was a problem with three pillars at Medigadda and the past three months would have been enough to rectify the problem. As much as 100 TMC of water could have been lifted to irrigate crops.”

To prove his statement, Rama Rao said the authorities have released water using Kaleshwaram project’s Nandi and Gayatri pump houses on Sunday. “This shows how the Congress government is trying to blame KCR and show him as a failure,” he said.

In Hyderabad, BRS leaders and former ministers Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and V. Srinivas Goud also blamed the Congress government for the drought-like conditions. They said if the government truly wants to find out what farmers have to say, then the ministers should visit the affected farmers to hear their tales.