Lok Sabha Polls: KCR Bus Yatra Itinerary, Check Route Map

Hyderabad: Former chief minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao is set to kick start bus yatra across the state as part of Lok Sabha elections campaign.



The bus yatra will be begin on April 24 and ends on May 10, as per the announcement made by the party. KCR’s Bus Yatra Schedule:

Day 1 - April 24th

Miryalaguda Road Show: 5:30 PM

Suryapet Road Show: 7:00 PM (Overnight stay at Suryapet) Day 2 - April 25th Bhuvanagiri Road Show: 6:00 PM

Overnight stay at Erravalli Day 3 - April 26th Road Show in Mahbubnagar: 6:00 PM (Overnight Stay in Mahabubnagar) Day 4 - April 27th Nagar Kurnool Road Show: 6:00 PM Day 5 - April 28th Warangal Road Show: 6:00 PM (Night stay in Warangal) Day 6 - April 29th Khammam Road Show: 6:00 PM (Night stay at Khammam) Day 7 - April 30th Talladalo Road Show: 5:30 PM

Road show in Kothagudem: 6:30 PM (Overnight at Kottagudem) Day 8 - May 1st Mahbubabad Road Show: 6:00 PM (Night stay in Warangal) Day 9 - May 2nd Jammikunta Road Show: 6:00 PM

Overnight stay at Veenavanka Day 10 - May 3rd Ramagundam Road Show: 6:00 PM

Overnight at Ramagundam Day 11 - May 4th Manchiryala Road Show: 6:00 PM

Overnight stay at Karimnagar Day 12 - May 5th Jagitial Road Show: 6:00 PM

Overnight stay in Jagitya Day 13 - May 6th Nizamabad Road Show: 6:00 PM

Overnight stay in Nizamabad Day 14 - May 7th Kamareddy Road Show: 5:30 PM

Medak Road Show: 7:00 PM

Overnight stay in Medak Day 15 - May 8th Narsapur Road Show: 5:30 PM

Patan Cheruvu Road Show: 7:00 PM

Overnight stay at Erravelli Day 16 - May 9th Karimnagar Road Show: 6:00 PM

Overnight stay at Karimnagar Day 17 - May 10th Sirisilla Road Show: 5:00 PM

Siddipet Road Show: 6:30 PM