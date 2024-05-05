KCR to Address Corner Meeting in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: BRS president, former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will address a corner meeting in Nizamabad on May 6. He will enter the district at Kammarpally from Jagtial on Monday evening and will reach Nizamabad by 5.30 pm. A road show will be conducted from the old collectorate to Nehru Park in the town. KCR will address the public seeking votes for BRS MP candidate Bajireddy Govardhan. He will halt at night in Nizamabad and meet people of different sections on Tuesday morning. Then, ge will leave for Kamareddy district.

Balkonda MLA V. Prashanth Reddy on Sunday urged the people to make a grand success of the BRS road show on May 6. He added that the people were showing separate Telangana movement-like respect to KCR during his road shows. BRS MP candidate Bajireddy Govardhan, BRS district president A. Jeevan Reddy, former MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta and others were present.



