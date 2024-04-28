KCR Predicts Bypolls for Station Ghanpur, Asks People to Elect at least 14 BRS MPs

Warangal: BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said that Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiam Srihari’s defection to the Congress would end his political career. “A bypoll will be conducted in Station Ghanpur within three months, in which Thatikonda Rajaiah will be elected,” he said.

“The BRS had honoured Srihari with several posts People should ask him why he shifted to the Congress,” the BRS chief said. People should teach a fitting lesson to people like him by electing the BRS’ Dr Sudheer Kumar in the Lok Sabha elections, he appealed.

Participating in a road show, Chandrashekar Rao said, “Revanth Reddy promised that the Congress government would waive farm loans of up to `2 lakh on December 9. But he betrayed the farming community through power cuts, delay in releasing Rythu Bandhu funds, purchasing of paddy, and sanctioning of `500 bonus,” he alleged.

“After the formation of the Congress government, the real estate business was badly hit. The government is not giving permission for completed buildings and not issuing occupancy certificates,” he said.

Coming heavily against the BJP, Rao called it very dangerous. “It only creates disputes among people in the name of communities and religions. It does not have any agenda and never tries to resolve public issues.”

“There is no Amrut Kaal. Instead of acche din, sacche din have come. Modi shifted the Kazipet railway coach factory to Gujarat. After fighting for over 10 years by the BRS government, he sanctioned Tribal university. The prices of daily commodities increased, and all 18 lakh jobs are lying vacant in the central government departments,” he said.

The BRS chief said Modi was trying to supply water from the Godavari to Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. The Revanth Reddy government was silent about it.

“After the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, it has become evident that the BJP is not going to win even 200 seats. If the BRS wins at least 14 or 15 seats, it can play a key role and can protect Godavari and Krishna rivers. Telangana can get projects and can exert pressure for sanctioning of more funds for the state,” he added.