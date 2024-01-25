KCR meeting BRS MPs, give direction for Parliament Budget Session

Hyderabad: BRS parliamentary party members from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are expected to receive instructions from party president K. Chandrashekar Rao on Friday on the party’s strategy to be adopted in the ensuing Budget Session of Parliament beginning on January 31.

A meeting of the BRS MPs with Chandrashekar Rao is scheduled for Friday at the former chief minister’s farmhouse in Erravalli village. This will be the first party meeting or event that Chandrashekar Rao will take part in after his hospitalisation after fall at his farmhouse late on December 7 resulting in a fracture to his hip that required a total hip replacement surgery,On Thursday, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, during a chat with reporters said soon, the party will hold Assembly constituency wise meetings with representatives from 10 constituencies on a day to discuss the party performance in the last Assembly elections preparations for the coming Lok Sabha polls.Rama Rao also took aim at Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy saying the Chief Minister made false claims that the Rythu Bharosa programme was launched. “By claiming this at Davos, Revanth Reddy is trying to fool people, while his Cabinet colleagues are saying if anyone asks for Rythu Bandhu money, they should be beaten with slippers,” Rama Rao said.