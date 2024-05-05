KCR May Form a Liquor Front in Delhi, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The Revanth Reddy government would fall if the BJP won a majority Lok Sabha seats, TS BJP president G. Kishan Reddy said, but his party was not interested in it as the leadership was clear that it should focus on strengthening itself in the state.

“It may be the agenda of Congress dissidents to dethrone the Revanth government or that of the BRS. We want the Revanth government to continue," he said at a meet-the-press programme organised by the Telangana Union of Working Journalists.

He said the BRS had become irrelevant and would not win a single seat. He called BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao's statement of a coalition government at the Centre a day-dream. “KCR can play a Liquor and Brandy Morcha or Front in Delhi," he said.

On the comments by BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao that Hyderabad would be made a Union Territory if the BJP won a third term, Kishan Reddy said the nightmares of BRS leaders had increased after they lost power. “The issue is not being discussed or debated anywhere," he said.

Listing the achievements of the Modi government, Kishan Reddy said that he is finding the most favourable atmosphere for the party. “A tsunami kind of under-current is sweeping even in rural areas and it would reflect on the counting day on June 4,” he said.





He challenged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for a debate on financial assistance from the Centre in the last 10 years to the state. “The people are laughing at Revanth for his comment that the Centre had given `gadida guddu’ (donkey’s egg) when the Centre has given `9.5 lakh crore to the state,” he said.



