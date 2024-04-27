Top
Home » Nation

BRS Chief KCR on X

Nation
DC Correspondent
27 April 2024 7:22 AM GMT
BRS Chief KCR on X
x
KCR joins X

Hyderabad: BRS President and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made X formerly twitter debut with @KCRBRSPresident on Saturday.

The BRS chief also opened an account on photo and video sharing social media platform Instagram.

Currenty, the BRS chief is on Bus Yatra and participating in road shows as part of the Lok Sabha election campaign in the state.

After suffering a humiliating defeat in the December 2023 elections, it saw some top leaders leaving the party and joining the ruling Congress party and the BJP.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
KCR Twitter BRS 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X