BRS Chief KCR on X

Hyderabad: BRS President and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made X formerly twitter debut with @KCRBRSPresident on Saturday.

The BRS chief also opened an account on photo and video sharing social media platform Instagram.

Currenty, the BRS chief is on Bus Yatra and participating in road shows as part of the Lok Sabha election campaign in the state.

After suffering a humiliating defeat in the December 2023 elections, it saw some top leaders leaving the party and joining the ruling Congress party and the BJP.