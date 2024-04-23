Revanth Reddy slams KCR for ignoring Palamuru development

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the former Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for ignoring the development of Palamuru region during the last 10 years.



Addressing a public meeting organized as part of Lok Sabha election campaign in Kodangal, he said KCR did nothing for the development of backward Palamuru region during the BRS regime and at the same time, he did not complete Jurala and Nettampadu irrigation projects in the region.

“I am not like KCR who sleeps in farmhouse. I am working for the welfare of people,” he said.

Reiterating that the Congress would waive off Rs.2 lakh loan of farmers by August 15, Revanth Reddy posed a challenge to former Minister T Harish Rao whether the latter would dismantle BRS if the promise of waiving off the farmers was fulfilled by the State government.

He accused both the BJP and BRS of hatching conspiracies against the Congress government. Criticizing BJP national vice-president DK Aruna for obstructing the development of Palamuru, he sought to know as to why she failed to get national status for Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Scheme (RLIS) in spite of holding a crucial post in the party.

Aruna failed to bring new railway lines and Krishna water to Palamuru region. She also opposed Mukthal Lift scheme, he said.