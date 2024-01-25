Kaushik Redddy's suicide appeal for votes must be punished: Governor

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday said Election Commission of India must take tough action against candidates such as the now BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, trying to influence voters by making highly emotional appeals, including threats of suicides.

Addressing the National Voters Day celebrations here on Thursday, the Governor expressed distress at such actions by candidates and pointed to Kaushik Reddy’s appeals in the recent Assembly elections by making such appeals. She also questioned the ability of such candidates, if elected, to serve the people.

While she did not name Kaushik Reddy, Dr Tamilisai’s reference left none in doubt about the identity of the candidate she was referring to. Though the Election Commission at that time did say it sought an explanation from the Huzurabad returning officer on Kaushik Reddy’s comments, it did not reveal what action, if any, was taken on the issue.

Expressing dismay at Kaushik Reddy’s appeals, the Governor said she was “very disheartened during Telangana elections. One candidate was appealing to voters saying vote for me, if not I will commit suicide. This type of influence should not be there. The EC should take strong action against such candidates.” She also said the EC needs to address the twin menaces of cash-for-votes, and false voting.

Questioning the ability of such a candidate to work for people, she asked: “How will someone who says I will commit suicide, deal with challenges society faces?”

Earlier in 2021, Dr Tamilisai had rejected Kaushik Reddy’s nomination as an MLC by the BRS party under the Governor’s Quota on the grounds that he was unfit under the quota requirements, and also had criminal cases against him. He was subsequently made an MLC by BRS under the MLAs quota, and in the 2023 Assembly elections, was fielded by BRS from Huzurabad.

The Governor said elected officials are voted into power by good citizens who do not vote. “And if we do not vote, we are ignoring history and giving away the future," she said, adding that she was against the NOTA (none of the above) option. “Someone is there to get your vote. Assess available candidates. If there is no one, then go for NOTA.”

She said youngsters complain that to vote, they have to stand in a line and many do not know which constituency they live in. “But they go and stand in the hot sun in a line to get a visa to go to a foreign country,” she said, and called on young voters to exercise their right to vote and pick a good candidate to represent them.

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said the Foundation Day of the Election Commission of India is celebrated on January 25 as National Voters Day. The EC is working to make universal adult franchise a complete reality. In 2023, we added 9,99,667 new voters in the 18-19 age group. And we are again doing a special summary revision of the voters list,” he said.