Kashmiri Pandits Are Free to Return Anytime: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Monday struck a reflective and critical tone as he addressed a range of sensitive issues—from the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the growing communal polarisation in the country.

Speaking on a day observed by Kashmiri Pandits as Exodus Day to mark what they alleged was their forced migration from the Valley in 1990, Abdullah said that no one is preventing these displaced Brahmin Hindus from coming back and living in their ancestral homes. According to him, those who never left the Valley continue to live peacefully, and those who wish to return are welcome to do so.

Abdullah recalled that during his tenure as chief minister, his government had formulated a comprehensive rehabilitation policy to facilitate the return of the Pandit community. He emphasised that the responsibility now lies with the central government, which must take concrete steps if it truly intends to bring the displaced families back.

At the same time, he acknowledged the practical challenges. He said that many Kashmiri Pandits have built new lives outside the Valley, their children are studying in institutions or working across India, and many elders have grown accustomed to life elsewhere. For these reasons, he believes most may visit Kashmir occasionally but are unlikely to return permanently.

Turning to the broader national climate, Abdullah expressed deep concern over what he described as a deliberate spread of hatred in the name of religion. He warned that attempts to divide Hindus and Muslims for electoral gains threaten the very idea of India—an idea rooted in unity, coexistence, and diversity. He argued that while India has always been home to multiple faiths and communities, certain forces are now actively working to create conflict and mistrust.

Abdullah also criticised those advocating separate statehood for Jammu, alleging that such demands are being fuelled by divisive politics. He questioned the motives and identities of those pushing for separation, saying that the rise in communal hostility is visible across the region. Instead of focusing on trivial controversies, he urged the public and the media to pay attention to the growing polarisation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the controversy surrounding Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), Abdullah expressed concern that Muslim students who earned admission on merit were subjected to hostility, and that the institution’s recognition was subsequently withdrawn. He demanded accountability, asking who was responsible for creating an atmosphere where educational merit is overshadowed by religious prejudice.

Earlier this month, the National Medical Commission (NMC) withdrew the Letter of Permission (LoP) earlier granted to the SMVDIME for starting its MBBS programme with an intake of 50 students for the 2025–26 academic session. The decision follows a surprise inspection by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB), which reportedly uncovered serious shortcomings in faculty strength, clinical material, and essential infrastructure at the newly established institution.

The move came in the backdrop of the protests spearheaded by SMVD Sangharsh Samiti, a coalition of social organisations, over the admission of non‑Hindu students to the Mata Vaisho Devi Shrine Board–run medical college. The controversy began soon after the first batch of 50 MBBS students was admitted through the NEET merit list, comprising 42 Muslim candidates—mostly from the Kashmir Valley—seven Hindu students from Jammu, and one Sikh candidate. The demographic composition triggered protests by several groups, which argued that an institution funded primarily through donations from Hindu devotees should reflect what they described as “religious sentiment.”

This demand had, however, drew sharp criticism from several political leaders who argued that such proposals were discriminatory and contrary to constitutional principles. They emphasised that the governing Act mandates merit‑based admissions without religious considerations. Critics also questioned the broader implications of introducing religion into medical education, pointing out that such logic could extend to patient care, which would be untenable in a public health setting.

On Pakistan, Abdullah reiterated his long-held view that Pakistan will not disengage from Kashmir. He reminded people that Kashmiris had chosen to align with India in 1947, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of a just and inclusive nation. He questioned whether the country still reflects those Gandhian values today, pointing to rising intolerance and a pervasive sense of unease among ordinary people.

Abdullah warned that the forces promoting religious discord pose a serious threat to India's social fabric. He urged the nation to reflect on whether it still embodies the ideals it once stood for and whether people truly feel secure in the current climate.