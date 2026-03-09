Kashmiri Pandit Youth Body Slams JKCHR’s UNHRC Statement As ‘Distortion of Genocide’

Srinagar: Youth 4 Panun Kashmir (Y4PK), a prominent youth organisation representing displaced Kashmiri Pandits, has issued a strong condemnation of the written statement submitted by the Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR) at the 61st Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, calling it a 'distortion of genocide'.

In its written submission, the JKHRC underscored the continuing hardships faced by Kashmiri Pandits, noting that their forced displacement constitutes a violation of the fundamental rights of minorities as articulated in Article 1 of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Persons Belonging to National or Ethnic, Religious and Linguistic Minorities, 1992. This provision affirms that persons belonging to minorities have the right to enjoy their culture, practice their religion, and use their language without discrimination.

At the same time, the JKCHR voiced serious concern over government proposals for “exclusive Pandit colonies” or other securitised forms of resettlement. Such arrangements, it argued, run counter to Article 10 of the Declaration, which guarantees the effective participation of minorities in decisions that shape their lives. The organisation warned that these schemes risk confining the displaced community to a permanent, security dependent enclave, turning them into a politically instrumentalised demographic unit and isolating them from their cultural and religious milieu. The statement emphasised that any meaningful return must ensure reintegration within existing, plural community settings, grounded in respect for local cultural bonds, social cohesion, and inter communal harmony.

But, according to Y4PK, the JKCHR statement sought to reduce the forced exodus of Kashmiri Hindus to a matter of “reintegration” and “communal reconciliation,” while dismissing the displaced community’s long-standing demand for security and political safeguards as “segregated settlement schemes.” The organisation argued that such framing is not only historically inaccurate but morally unacceptable, as it overlooks the circumstances that compelled hundreds of thousands of Kashmiri Hindus to flee the Valley in 1990. Y4PK stressed that the exodus was not a voluntary migration but the result of targeted killings, threats, religious persecution, and systematic intimidation.

The organisation further reminded JKCHR and the international community that the National Human Rights Commission of India had officially described the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus as “akin to genocide.” The NHRC had documented that the community faced targeted violence, threats broadcast from mosque loudspeakers, and a climate of fear that left them with no option but to abandon their ancestral homes. Y4PK asserted that any attempt to dilute this historical record or reduce the events to mere “displacement” constitutes a serious misrepresentation of the truth and an affront to the victims of one of the most traumatic episodes of communal violence in modern India.

Reacting to the JKCHR document, Rahul Kaul, Chairman of the Apex Committee of Y4PK, described the submission as a travesty that seeks to erase the brutal history of the Kashmiri Hindu experience. He argued that the narrative of reconciliation without justice ignores the reality that Kashmiri Pandits were driven out through terror and targeted killings, not through any voluntary decision. To speak of reintegration without acknowledging the violence that precipitated the exodus, he said, is intellectually dishonest and morally indefensible.

Vithal Chowdhary, President of Y4PK, added that the JKCHR statement represents a dangerous inversion of victim and perpetrator roles. He argued that urging Kashmiri Hindus to “reintegrate” into the same environment from which they were forced to flee effectively asks victims to compromise their right to security. According to him, such a narrative normalises the consequences of extremist violence while denying justice to those who suffered from it, making it unacceptable to the displaced community.

Reaffirming the community’s political position, Digamber Raina, General Secretary of Y4PK, reiterated that the return of Kashmiri Hindus to the Valley is conceivable only in the form of a separate Homeland as articulated in the Margdarshan Resolution of 1991. He stated that proposals for scattered settlements under the banner of reintegration fail to address the community’s fundamental need for safety and political empowerment. The Homeland demand, he emphasised, is not a call for segregation but a necessary safeguard for an indigenous minority that has already endured mass violence.

Y4PK further stated that the JKCHR statement is misleading and irresponsible, as it attempts to recast the history of the Kashmiri Hindu exodus while presenting a morally inverted narrative before international institutions. The organisation maintained that genuine human rights advocacy must begin with an honest acknowledgment of the suffering endured by Kashmiri Hindus and recognition of their right to return with dignity, security, and meaningful political protections. It affirmed that no amount of narrative reframing at global forums can erase the historical record of the community’s trauma, and reiterated its commitment to pursuing justice, recognition of the events as genocide, and the establishment of a secure Homeland for Kashmiri Hindus within the framework of Indian sovereignty.