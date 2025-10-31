Kashmiri Guide Who Saved Chhattisgarh Tourists During Pahalgam Attack Urges People To Visit Valley

CHIRMIRI/AMBIKAPUR: Kashmiri tourist guide Nazakat Ahmad Shah, who rescued a group of Chhattisgarh tourists during the Pahalgam terror attack, on Thursday appealed people to visit the Kashmir Valley without fear.

Shah (30) received a warm and emotional welcome on his first visit to Chhattisgarh since the incident.

He was in Pahalgam on April 22 when terrorists opened fire on tourists, killing 26 people, including Raipur resident Dinesh Mirania, and injuring several others.

Shah was hosting a group of 11 tourists -- four couples and three children -- from the Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district of Chhattisgarh. The group included the families of local BJP youth wing leader Arvind Agrawal, Kuldip Sthapak, Shivansh Jain and Happy Wadhavan.

Shah picked up two children in his arms and ran from the site, leading the rest of the group to safety.

Although Shah works as a tourist guide in Kashmir, he spends three months every winter in Chhattisgarh, selling shawls and winter wear. His family has been visiting Chhattisgarh (earlier part of Madhya Pradesh) for over three decades for business.

He arrived in Chirmiri on October 22 for his seasonal business and was greeted by the families he had rescued and other locals with firecrackers, garlands and bouquets.

"We share a bond of brotherhood. People here are like our elder brothers, " Shah told PTI at Ambikapur in Surguja district.

"We have been coming to Chhattisgarh for years for business, and it feels like home. We stayed in touch with those we had rescued over the phone after the attack, but meeting them in person feels truly special," he said.

He was also felicitated on stage during Chhath Puja celebrations, Shah said.

"We have always received love from this region because many people from here have stayed at our home during their visit to Kashmir in the past. This time, we were given even more honour," he said, expressing gratitude to the people of Chhattisgarh.

He wanted to encourage more tourists to visit the Himalayan state, Shah said.

"Last year, around 2 crore people visited Pahalgam. But this year, the footfall significantly declined (after the terror attack). People should visit Kashmir without any fear. There will be an even better welcome than before. I have told many people not to cancel their trips to Kashmir. I told them not one Nazakat, but a thousand will be ready to host you," he said.

Shah also hailed Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack. "It was a good move. Those who were in the wrong were eliminated. The action sends a message that India has the strength and capability to respond when needed," he said.

Agrawal, one of the rescued tourists, said Shah's bravery will never be forgotten.

"We were overjoyed to see him again. Around 50 people welcomed him with flowers and garlands. My family and friends thanked him for saving our lives. He even had lunch with us," Agrawal said.