Kashmir Travel Mart 2026 to Boost Tourism, Says CM Omar Abdullah

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up for the Kashmir Travel Mart 2026, scheduled for April 14–15, aimed at highlighting the region’s tourism potential and reinforcing its status as a premier travel destination. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced that the mart will bring together 250 stakeholders from over 20 states, providing a vibrant platform for collaboration and networking.

The Travel Mart will feature craft safaris, curated destination tours, and B2B interactions, giving participants an immersive experience of Kashmir’s cultural heritage, traditional craftsmanship, and renowned hospitality. The initiative is described by the Chief Minister as a major push for tourism revival and a step toward enhancing Kashmir’s global profile.

The announcement has been welcomed by the tourism fraternity. Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya, chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club, expressed gratitude to the CM for prioritizing tourism, describing the Travel Mart as a timely initiative to revive the sector. Stakeholders emphasised that continued government-private collaboration will be essential to unlock the full potential of J&K’s tourism industry and strengthen the Valley’s economy.