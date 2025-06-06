Kashmir To Kanyakumari Now Reality Not Just A Slogan: Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR/KATRA: As the Kashmir Valley was connected with India’s vast railway network on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled the dream of national integration envisioned by Sardar Patel and Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

“The dream of a truly united India— from Kashmir to Kanyakumari — is no longer a mere slogan, but a lived reality, thanks to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has dedicated the Kashmir rail project to the nation today,” Sinha said while speaking at a rally at Katra.

He added, “By flagging off the Vande Bharat trains and dedicating the Kashmir rail project to the nation, the Prime Minister has turned this decades-long dream into reality. He has connected the hearts of millions of Indians, forging an unbreakable bond from North to South-fulfilling the long-cherished dream of national integration envisioned by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee."

The Lt. Governor called it a momentous occasion that will go down in history as these projects ensure that J&K gets connected with new aspirations of progress.

He asserted that Modi has changed J&K in the last six years, saying that its “holistic development” is top priority for the Prime Minister and his various policies, speedy implementation and industrialisation has brought the Union Territory to the focal point of growth.

He said, “The Prime Minister had lit a new torch of socio-economic revolution in J&K post August 2019. He built strong pillars of economic development in J&K & now laid new lines of destiny in the form of railway lines to transform J&K at a new pace.”

He said that since April 2022 the Prime Minister has dedicated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth over ₹ 1.15 lakh crore to the people of J&K. He also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for “ensuring firm and decisive action against terrorism and its ecosystem”.

In a major boost to last mile connectivity especially in border areas, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various road projects including widening project from Rafiabad to Kupwara on National Highway-701 and the construction of Shopian bypass road on NH-444 worth over ₹ 1,952 crore. He also inaugurated two flyover projects at Sangrama Junction on National Highway-1 in Srinagar and at Bemina Junction on National Highway-44. These projects will ease traffic congestion and enhance traffic flow for the commuters, the officials said.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra worth over ₹ 350 crore. It will be the first medical college in Reasi district contributing substantially to the healthcare infrastructure in the region, the officials said.