Kashmir: Snowfall in Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Other High-Altitude Areas

Srinagar: Many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir, including the tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Sonamarg, received fresh snowfall on Tuesday, while rains lashed the plains, officials said. They said the higher reaches of Kupwara, including Sadhna Pass and the areas close to the Line of Control (LoC), also received snowfall.

The tourist resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, and Sonamarg, in central Kashmir, received fresh snowfall, the officials said.

The plains in the valley, including Srinagar, were lashed by rains, the officials said.

They added the wet weather spell continued till last reports.

The Meteorological Department has said snowfall in the higher reaches and rains in plains would continue till Wednesday morning.

The weather is likely to improve around Wednesday and is likely to stay dry till November 15.