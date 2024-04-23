Karuna Gopal To Be Advisor For IIT Kanpur's Center Of Excellence In AI For Sustainable Cities

Ms Karuna Gopal Vartakavi, BJP Leader and President, Foundation for Futuristic Cities, Hyderabad; has been invited to be the Advisor for the Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Sustainable Cities at IIT Kanpur led by a Consortium of academic institutions like Indian Institute of Science (IISc), IIIT Delhi, IIIT Hyderabad, Princeton University (USA), and industry leaders like SAIL, Adani Total Gas Ltd., and think tanks like eGov Foundation and WRI India.

The invitation letter reads "it is our pleasure to invite you as Advisor for the Center of Excellence in AI for Sustainable Cities, given your expertise in urban transformation, your participation in the consortia will supplement with knowledge and on enhancing the capacity of real-life solutions."

Ms Karuna Gopal has been in the forefront of futuristic development internationally. She was invited by Governments of 14 Countries for enhancing their Smart Development efforts.

She contributed to INDIA TECHNOLOGY Roadmap 2047 , the design of the '100 Smart Cities Mission' of India.

In the past she served as Urban Expert for The WORLD BANK, DFID (Department for International Development, UK), USAID (United States Agency for International Development) & ADB (Asian Development Bank).