Dharwad, Shivamogga: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said his government has decided to hand over the Hubballi student murder case to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and that a special court will be set up for its speedy disposal.

Neha Hiremath (23), daughter of Congress councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, was allegedly stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College on Thursday.

“We have decided to give it to the CID. We will set up a special court for it. Charge sheet has to be filed in a time-bound manner and the case has to be disposed off, so the special court,” Siddaramaiah said.

Responding to a question from a reporter, he said, “I have not been able to go to her (parent's) residence. Our district in-charge minister and party workers had gone. Also H.K. Patil (law minister) is going. I will go when I go there (Hubballi).”

Meanwhile, the BJP staged protests condemning the murder of Neha and alleged that the law and order was deteriorating due to the state government’s appeasement politics.