Karnataka: Surapur MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik Laid to Rest with State Honors

Yadgir: The final rites of Shorapur MLA and Chairman of Karnataka State Warehouse Corporation, Raja Venkatappa Naik, were conducted with state honors on Monday evening.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his cabinet colleagues, and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge attended the cremation. Venkatappa Naik, aged 64, breathed his last in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday. His mortal remains were brought to his home town where the last rights were held.



Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid his last respects to the departed MLA, offering flowers in homage. The police department, in a display of state honors, played the national anthem, fired three rounds, and observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to Raja Venkatappa Naik.



The SP College grounds in Surapura served as the venue for paying last respects, where a large crowd braved the scorching sun, standing in queues to bid farewell. Many fondly remembered his simplicity and his significant contributions to the development of the region.



Expressing his sorrow in Kalaburagi, Mallikarjun Kharge shared his close association with Raja Venkatappa Naik and his father. Kharge mentioned about the plans within the party to field him for the Parliament election, which had not been disclosed publicly. Reflecting on the untimely demise, he said, "It is a great loss to his family, and I pray his family finds the strength to bear it."



Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge, and other leaders extended condolences to the grieving family members present, including Raja Venkatappa Naik's wife Lathakumari, sons Raja Venugopal Naik and Raja Satosh Naik.



Born in 1957, Raja Venkatappa Naik received his primary education at Surapur, high school education in Hyderabad, and PUC in Kalaburagi. His political journey began as the Mandal Panchayat Pradhan in 1987, following in the footsteps of his father, who served as MLA in 1957 and 1978.



Entering the assembly in 1994, he secured victory in the 1999 election. Despite facing defeat in 2004 and 2009, he emerged victorious again in 2013. The political rollercoaster continued, with losses in 2018 and a triumphant return in 2023.



Last year, with the Congress assuming power in the state, his supporters were hopeful that his popularity would lead to a ministerial position in the cabinet. While he did not secure a ministerial role, a few days ago, he was appointed as the chairman of the Warehouse Corporation.











