Bengaluru: After several complaints of sex harassment allegedly by Janata Dal Secular (JDS)Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda reached the State Women’s Commission which sought for an investigation by Special Investigation Team (SIT) to nab the accused involved in the scandal and responding to the Commission, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the constitution of SIT to probe the scandal.

Meanwhile, the accused in the scandal Prajwal Revanna, representing Hassan parliamentary seat, is reported to have fled the country, said the Chief Minister after obtaining information from the police on Prajwal Revanna, son of JDS MLA and former minister H.D. Revanna.



A couple of video clips reported to have been shot on a mobile phone camera containing obscene videos of women were circulated in Hassan and it is alleged the video clips belonged allegedly to JDS MP Prajwal in which he is alleged to have forced several women sexually.

In the contents of the videos circulated among the public reportedly on April 24 this year, it is alleged that JDS MP harassed several women for sex and shot videos of them.

State Women’s Commission Dr Nagalakshmi Chaudhary alleged as many as 2, 876 women might have been victims from the JDS MP. A victim has filed a complaint with the State Women’s Commission and the complaint has been forwarded to Hassan Superintendent of Police for action. FIR would be filed in the case.

Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress president Dr Pushpa Amarnath on Sunday alleged Prajwal Revanna shot nude videos of about 2,000 women and sought Director General of Police to initiate action against him as per law, if found guilty.

In a letter to DGP, Pushpa Amarnath alleged that video clips show several women were forced to have sex with him (Prajwal) and stated that Bharatiya Janata Party leader of Hassan Devaraje Gowda claimed that he was in custody of video clips of sex harassment by Prajwal and requested BJP leaders not to field Prajwal from Hassan as JDS-BJP consensus nominee. But, his request went unheeded and Prajwal contested Hassan Lok Sabha seat on JDS symbol backed by BJP.

A protest was held by Congress leaders in Bengaluru on Sunday and demanded that Prajwal Revanna be arrested at the earliest and should be hanged over his alleged role in sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, JDS Core Committee Chairman and MLA G.T. Devegowda on Sunday let investigation bring out the truth in the case. “I welcome the SIT probe,” he stated. State President of JDS and uncle of Prajwal Revanna H.D. Kumaraswamy stated that “Let sleuths of SIT bring back Prajwal if he has fled the country.”