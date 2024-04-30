Sedam: AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address allegations of sexual harassment involving a leader in Karnataka.

During her address at a rally in Sedam, Priyanka Gandhi raised concerns about a purported incident of sexual harassment involving JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, without explicitly naming him.

"After a decade in power, Modi ji seems to have abdicated his responsibility to discuss his government's achievements. Instead, he is seen speaking about 'Mangalsutra.' I question him about the harassment faced by Olympic medalists, as well as incidents like Hathras and Unnao," remarked Priyanka Gandhi.

She criticized Modi for campaigning beside a leader accused of sexual harassment in Karnataka, demanding accountability from both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.

"They seem to monitor the movements of every opposition leader, yet conveniently remain oblivious to allegations against their own associates. How can we trust them?" she questioned.

Priyanka Gandhi accused the government of neglecting the welfare of the common man, highlighting its preferential treatment towards billionaires.

"While essential services like farming loan waivers languish unaddressed, the government readily forgives the debts of big businessmen. It is a regime that caters solely to the wealthy elite, neglecting the needs of the poor and middle class," she asserted.

She further criticized Modi for attempting to sow divisions along religious lines rather than focusing on genuine accomplishments.