Karnataka Rendered Empty Pot in the Central Budget, Alleges CM

Bengaluru: The Central Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Tuesday rendered ‘empty pot’ to Karnataka, accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while terming the budget a ‘huge disappointment’ to the people of Karnataka since the State has no special projects either in industrial or railways.



He accused Nirmala Sitaraman of meting out ‘injustice’ to Karnataka though she represents Karnataka in Rajya Sabha. He at a press conference in Bengaluru stated special grants have been allocated to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar to ensure support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Telugu Desam Party led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Janata Dal United Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of Bihar are allies of Bharatiya Janata Party led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).



“None of issues discussed in the pre-budget meeting convened by Nirmala Sitaraman with regard to Karnataka have been fufilled in the budget,” said Chief Minister and stated 15th Finance Commission recommended for special grant to Karnataka to a tune of Rs 5, 495 crore which has not be announced in the budget, a grant of Rs 5, 300 crore to Upper Bhadra Project was announced in 2023-24 budget but not a single pie has been released, requested for release of Rs 5,000 as matching grant for Kalyana Karnataka districts which has not been conceded among many others.



Five Union Ministers from Karnataka-Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Minister of State in Ministry of Food Processing Industries Shobha Karandlaje and Minister of Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution Prahalad Joshi are in Modi’s ministry but the State has failed to get substantial from the Union budget.



Meanwhile, Minister of Heavy Industries and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy termed the budget “A visionary and far-reaching budget. The announcement of 50-year interest free loans to States is commendable.” Leader of Opposition in Assembly and BJP MLA R. Ashok said “Union budget is an excellent and outstanding budget which consolidates the progress made in the last 10 years under Modi and propels further growth.”

