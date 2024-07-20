Karnataka: Minister Grants total of ₹14.75 Lakh to 59 Uluvare Landslide Victims

Mangaluru: Fisheries Minister and Uttara Kannada district in-charge Mankal Vaidya distributed compensation to the fishermen families affected by a landslide in Uluvare, Shiruru.



The minister handed over compensation totaling Rs 14,75,000 to 59 people, each receiving ₹25,000 to cover the damage to their fishing materials such as boats and nets.

"The government is committed to providing all necessary assistance to the fishermen of Uluvere village who were affected by the landslide. The district administration has already been instructed to identify a place to provide necessary sites to the people here," Vaidya told reporters.

"As an emergency measure, compensation of ₹25,000 has been provided for fishing nets, boat repairs, and other related expenses. Additionally, those who lost their homes were given Rs 1.20 lakh each, while the kin of the deceased received Rs 5 lakh each. The fisheries department is also considering further compensation," he said.

The minister also mentioned that both he and local MLAs have personally contributed Rs 10,000 each to the victims, emphasizing their ongoing support irrespective of party affiliations.

The minister also supervised the search operation.