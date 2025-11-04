Karnataka: Low-Intensity Quake Felt Near Bhutnal Tanda

Vijayapura: A mild tremor measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale was recorded near Bhutnal Tanda of Vijayapura district on Tuesday morning.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) the tremor was recorded at 7.49 am. The epicentre was about 3.6 km northwest of Bhutnal Tanda in Vijayapura taluk, at a depth of 5 km.

The epicentre lies about 9.3 km NNE of Vijayapura city and is around 65 km north of the Almatti Dam Seismic Observatory.

Officials said the intensity was low, and the tremor might have been felt within a radius of 50–60 km from the epicentre. No damage to property or injuries were reported.

“As per the Seismic Intensity map of the above Earthquake from the Epicentre, the intensity observed is low and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 50-60 kms from the epicentre. This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity observed is low, though there might be local vibrations felt. The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the Tectonic map. The community need not panic as both the magnitude and intensity observed are low,” KSNDMC stated.