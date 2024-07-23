Karnataka: Landslide Death Toll Rises to Eight

Ankola: The death toll from the landslide in Shiruru village increased to eight after another body was found on Tuesday. The victim, Sanni Hanmanta Gowda (57) from Uluvare village, was discovered at Gangekolla in the Gangavali River.



Search and rescue operations continued relentlessly on Wednesday despite rainfall, with teams from the Army, Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) involved.

It is feared that at least three more individuals, including a truck and its driver Arjun from Kerala, remain trapped under the debris.

While some teams focused on the land, six boats carrying Army, Navy, SDRF, and NDRF personnel conducted searches in the Gangavali River. Navy and scuba divers were also deployed for underwater operations.

Efforts to clear the landslide debris with earthmovers are ongoing. The Army team employed metal detectors to aid in the search, with support from NDRF and SDRF teams.