Karnataka: Fighting Lok Sabha Polls for Farmers, Says HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: “I’m contesting the Mandya Lok Sabha seat in the ensuing election to take up programmes for the welfare of farmers and poor and not for personal gains,” stated Janata Dal Secular State president and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday. He is in the fray as JDS-Bharatiya Janata Party consensus nominee and currently represents Channapatna Assembly seat in Ramnagar district.





Holding campaign in Arkalgudu taluk of Hassan, Kumaraswamy expressed displeasure over the BJP led Central Government over farmers of the country not getting programmes for their welfare and accused that farmers have been neglected.” But, he said, his victory in the Mandya Lok Sabha seat would help farmers in framing beneficial programmes under the guidance of his father and former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda.

He told the gathering that JDS joined hands with BJP and became part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to gain strength and not to meet their personal wishes. There is no point in delivering speeches being in an opposition party and exuded confidence that none can stop Narendra Modi from becoming the Prime Minister for third time in succession in the ensuing election for Lok Sabha.





“Had JDS come to power on its own strength then there was no need for his party to forge an alliance with the BJP,” said Kumaraswamy and stated that he served as Chief Minister twice once for 20-months in alliance with BJP and another was for 14-months alliance with the Congress party and recalled that he waived off farm loans, initiated irrigation projects, constructed roads among others.

Criticising the ruling Congress government in Karnataka, Kumaraswamy said slogan shouting over tax devolution will not help but asked the Congress leaders to “stop” looting the tax-payers money. Kumaraswamy stated that in the previous Lok Sabha election, none of the 28 MPs including 25 from BJP from the State spoke in the interests of the State except Devegowda as a Rajya Sabha raised issues concerning the State.



The JDS Chief said he will tour the State in favour of NDA nominees in the ensuing polls and would not be confined to Mandya alone. “Party workers have assured me to work for his success in Mandya and I have left for them,” said the former Chief Minister.

