Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Targets BJP Ahead Of Polls Says--People Fed Up With Divisive Politics Of BJP Want Change In Assam

Guwahati: Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar who on Saturday joined the election campaign of the party in Assam, launched a frontal attack on ruling BJP while asserting that Congress is all set to form the next government in the state as people of the state are fed up with divisive politics of saffron party.

Targeting the incumbent dispensation in the state Mr Shivakumar alleged that the state has witnessed “rampant corruption” and a collapse of administrative machinery over the past decade. He claimed that governance structures have weakened, resulting in hardships for ordinary citizens.

He claimed, “people are suffering and the common man is not getting justice.”

Alleging that there has been inadequate protection for citizens and failure to address key public concerns, Mr Shivkumar said, “If they have been performing for the last 10 years, why do they need to take Congress MP and PCC members to contest the Assembly polls at the end of their tenure. It simply reflects their fear and lack of confidence in the run up to the elections.

He said, “Union home minister Amit Shah is also here. I want to ask him that they came out with a huge charge-sheet in the run up to 2016 Assembly polls where they had accused Himanta Biswa Sarma as the most corrupt leader of then Congress regime. Can he explain now how he became the poster boy of the BJP now if he was so corrupt in 2016 ?”

Asserting that Congress believes in uniting the people, Mr Shivkumar said that BJP was dividing the nation and soon they would be uprooted from power everywhere.”

The Congress leader further asserted that several promises made during previous elections, particularly related to caste and land issues, remain unfulfilled. He suggested that such gaps have contributed to growing dissatisfaction among voters.

Mr Shivakumar expressed confidence that this discontent could translate into electoral gains for the Congress, stating that “people of Assam want a change.”

In addition to criticising governance, Mr Shivakumar also claimed there is unease within the BJP following the release of its candidate list. He alleged that several party members and workers feel sidelined and dissatisfied.