Karnataka CM's Janaspandana Received 11,000 Applications

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday conducted ‘Janaspandana’ a public redressal meeting at Vidhana Soudha premises in Bengaluru city drawing people from across the State and the public meeting received as many as 11,000 applications from the people bringing their grievances to the notice of the Chief Minister hoping for early solution to their problems.

The maiden ‘Janaspandana’ programme was held at Chief Minister’s official residence ‘Krishna’ in Bengaluru city on November 27 and on the occasion, about 5,000 applications were received by the Chief Minister seeking solution to their grievances. People from Vijayapura, Ballari, Ramnagar, Tumakuru among other districts had come to meet Chief Minister and bring to his ntice on the problems faced by them.Over the maiden ‘Janaspandana’ programme, Chief Minister said out of the received 5,000 applications, nearly 98 percent of the applications received at the ‘Janaspandana’ programme have been addressed and stated that the aim of the programme is to take administration to the people and have firsthand information on their solutions to offer on the spot solution or find a solution at the earliest.The residents brought to the notice of the Chief Minister on numerous problems from seeking financial support to health ailments, difficulties from revenue department, job regularization among others.From Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Siddaramaiah approved Rs 10 lakh towards medical treatment on requisition made by the applicants which include Vijay Kumar, a resident of Ramnagar and Chief Minister okayed Rs 4 lakh towards his kidney transplantation. Another beneficiary was Basanagouda of DSindagi in Vijayapura which got Rs 4 lakh approved towards his bone marrow treatment.A 8-year-old Shambhavi of Tumakuru was approved Rs 50,000 to buy hearing aid from the Chief Minister at the programme.Expressing confidence in officials concerned, Siddaramaiah stated that officials concerned would look into all applications and would find solutions to the problems being faced by the people and “Like the first Janaspandana programme, officials concerned would respond to the people's plea in a quick time.”