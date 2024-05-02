Karnataka CM Writes To PM For Taking Steps To Bring Absconding Hassan MP Back From Abroad

In a significant development, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging swift action to cancel the Diplomatic Passport of Hassan Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna and to ensure the swift return of the ‘absconding’ MP to face the full force of law.

“You must be aware of the serious case of alleged sexual exploitation of innumerable women by the sitting Hassan Lok Sabha Member of Parliament and the NDA candidate, Prajwal Revanna, for the same constituency for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The allegations that the MP and NDA candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha Prajwal Revanna is facing are horrific and shameful and these have shaken the conscience of the country,” the CM stated in his letter.

The CM narrated the prompt action taken by the government upon receiving complaints from the victims, including the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

“However, according to reports, sensing the impending police case and arrest, the accused Member of Parliament and NDA candidate for Lok Sabha Prajwal Revanna has fled the country and traveled abroad on April 27. It is learned from the reports that he is traveling abroad on his diplomatic passport,” he said.

The CM stressed on the need to get Prajwal back to the country so that he faces investigation and trial as per the law of the land.

“In this regard this is to urge you kindly, to move the Ministries of External Affairs and Home Affairs to take swift action to cancel the Diplomatic Passport of Prajwal Revanna and to take such other steps using diplomatic and police channels of the government of India as well as International Police agencies to ensure the swift return of the absconding Member of Parliament to face the full force of law,” he said.