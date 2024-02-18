Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Urges Communication Strategy for Government Achievements

Mangaluru: Emphasizing the crucial role of effective communication in conveying government achievements to the public, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged Congress workers to actively engage with the community and highlight the success of government programs.

Addressing party workers at the Convention in Mangaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah candidly acknowledged the party's shortcomings in the 2018 assembly election, attributing the defeat to a failure in effectively communicating government achievements to the people.

"Despite our commendable efforts for five years from 2013-18, and the fulfillment of all promises, we faced defeat in the 2018 elections. It is essential to recognize that the primary cause was our shortcomings in effectively communicating our projects and achievements to the public," he said.

"In 2023 people blessed us again. We have fulfilled our promises. Our workers are intelligent. They should go to the people and convey that we do not make false promises like the BJP," Siddaramaiah emphasized.

Comparing the records of the Congress and BJP, he highlighted that from 2013 to 2018, the Congress government fulfilled 158 out of 165 promises, while the BJP, with 600 promises in 2018, failed to fulfill even 60.

Highlighting the recent election promises, Siddaramaiah stated, "In just 8 months, we have implemented all five guarantee projects and given the Karnataka model of development to the entire country. From the day we took the oath, we started fulfilling our promises, and it is crucial to convey this to the people."

Turning attention to Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, Siddaramaiah questioned their contributions to the state in Parliament and urged the people to consider the reasons for their re-election.

The Chief Minister criticized Prime Minister Modi, accusing him of unprecedented falsehoods and failing to fulfill promises. He questioned the crowd about the tangible benefits brought by the central government in the last ten years, receiving a echoing "No."

Discussing the success of guarantee schemes, Siddaramaiah spoke about economic progress after their implementation.

He sarcastically commented on Modi's earlier claim that the state would go bankrupt due to guarantees, suggesting that Modi had adopted their successful guarantee model and was now promoting the "Modi guarantee" slogan.























