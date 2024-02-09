Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Reminds PM of his Words as Gujarat CM

Bengaluru: As part of his #AnswerMadiModi campaign, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday released a set of posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminding him to recall his statements on various instances wherein he had criticized the then Central Government ruled by United Progressive Alliance (UPA) led by Congress party over tax allocation to Gujarat and Siddaramaiah question Modi “Wasn’t these stances in opposition to the Union Government?”

The poster release by Siddaramaiah on his X account comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accused the protest by Karnataka Congress legislators led by Chief Minister in New Delhi on Wednesday against the Union Government over unfair tax allocation to Karnataka, as “a threat to nation’s unity and security.”In a statement here, Siddaramaiah recalled Modi posing a question at the UPA government in which Modi as Chief Minister of Gujarat had stated “Gujarat is giving Rs 60,000 crore to the Union Government, how much of this has come back to us? Is Gujarat a beggar State?”In his other statement aimed at UPA government by Modi, then Gujarat CM at a function in Vadodara in 2008 had suggested to the then Central Government that “Instead of receiving paltry share in tax allocation, why not permit us (Gujarat government) to utilize our own taxes for at least a year?”Siddaramaiah asked Modi to remember his displeasure he had expressed at the 10th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas convention where he declared that “We (Gujarat) receive no support from the Union Government or the Prime Minister. We are solely dependent on our own resources.”Modi, as Gujarat Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah said had vehemently opposed the Aadhar card, dismissing it as a mere political ploy with no long-term viability. Upon becoming the Prime Minister, Modi reversed his stance and became a fervent advocate for the Aadhar card.During the discussions with the 14th Finance Commission in which Modi participated as Chief Minister of Gujarat, Siddaramaiah recalled that Modi had stressed the need for a more equitable approach urging the Union Government to allocate a larger portion of the tax collected ideally between 32 percent to 50 percent back to the States.Siddaramaiah stated that he can recall numerous instances of U-turen by Modi and criticised Janata Dal Secular (JDS) State president and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had said Gujarat has been favoured in tax distribution but now after becoming a part of BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, Kumaraswamy denies any injustice to Karnataka.Siddaramaiah termed Kumaraswamy as being notorious for his deceitful statements.