Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Reaches Out to Neha's Family, Assures Support

Hubballi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reached out to Neha's father to convey his condolences, offering support to the family.Law and Tourism Minister HK Patil visited Neha's residence on Tuesday, following a directive from the Chief Minister. During his visit, Patil dialed the Chief Minister to update him on the situation.

Patil informed the Chief Minister of his visit as per his instructions, stating Neha's father's satisfaction with the government's decision to entrust the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and establish a special court.

Patil then facilitated a conversation between the Chief Minister and Neha's father Niranjan Hiremath- a Congress Corporator in Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporation.

During the conversation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah apprised Niranjan of the government's actions in the case, expressing deep regret and assuring him of the government's support. "I am very sorry. We are with you," the Chief Minister was heard saying.

In response, Niranjan expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, acknowledging the government's support.

"No amount of thanks can suffice for what you have done. My family and I are deeply grateful to you and all the local leaders," he remarked.