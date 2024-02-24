Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah: Guarantee Schemes Fuel State's Progress

Dharwad: Dismissing allegations that guarantee schemes have impeded developmental progress in the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized that the foundation stones and inaugurations of numerous projects underscore the government's financial capacity for developmental initiatives.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating projects in Navalgund, Dharwad district on Saturday, Siddaramaiah emphasized that the state government has ample funds for significant developmental initiatives."As the CM, I assert that you have witnessed the laying of foundation stones and inauguration of projects worth crores of rupees. These endeavors stand as a testament to the state's financial robustness," he declared.Brushing off opposition claims as politically motivated, Siddaramaiah assured the public that there is no truth to the allegations and reaffirmed the Congress government's commitment to benefiting all segments of society.Highlighting the Congress government's track record, Siddaramaiah claimed, "Before the 2013 elections, we made 165 promises, of which 158 were fulfilled. In the current term, we pledged five guarantees before the 2023 election, and we have successfully delivered on them. In contrast, the BJP, which made 600 promises before the 2018 assembly elections, failed to fulfill even 60."Responding to BJP leaders' concerns about the state going bankrupt due to guarantee schemes, Siddaramaiah questioned their credibility. "Our budget size has increased by Rs 43,000 crore this year. Could this have happened if the state was bankrupt?" he asked, urging the public to focus on the government's actions rather than opposition rhetoric.Discussing guarantee schemes, the Chief Minister highlighted that 1 crore 20 lakh families have benefited, receiving monthly amounts ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 without intermediaries or corruption.While criticizing the 25 BJP MPs of Karnataka for their perceived silence on issues affecting the state, Siddaramaiah cited the delay in the Kalasa Banduri project implementation as an example."The ball is in the Central government's court for environmental clearance. What is Pralhad Joshi, the MP and Union Minister from here, doing? Once clearance is provided, we will commence work the next day," he assured. Siddaramaiah also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for unfulfilled promises.