Karnataka CM Raises 'Jai Sriram' Slogan at Ram Temple Inauguration

Asserting that he is not an atheist, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday raised ‘Jai Sriram’ slogan and he was joined by the audience to ‘Jai Sriram’ at the inauguration of Ram Temple at Hindarahalli under Mahadevapura Assembly constituency in Bengaluru city.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister took a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party over the ‘Jai Sriram’ slogan saying that “Some (BJP) are under the impression that slogan ‘Jai Sriram’ is their sole property” but “It is not.” Siddaramaiah said the slogan ‘Jai Sriram’ belongs to the entire society and asked the audience that all should raise ‘Jai Sriram’ and the audience responded to the Chief Minister.

Addressing the gathering, Siddaramaiah said he took part in the inauguration of the Ram Temple leaving aside his busy schedule to prepare the forthcoming State Budget. “I have been tagged an Atheist. But, I have Rama in my name (Siddaramaiah) itself,” he said and stated that he used to take part in bhajans held at his native village Siddaramanahundi in Mysuru taluk.

“None are opposed to Sriramachandra,” said the Chief Minister and stated that Lord Ram is regarded as “Adarsha Purusha” and “Maryada Purusha” because he abided by the words of his father and left for exile in the forest.

The Chief Minister said the country has been invaded by many foreign powers including Mughals, Britishers, French and Dutch but remained as a country because of our culture and Gods have bound us together.

“No religion teaches enmity” said the Chief Minister and stated that even our Constitution framed Dr B.R. Ambedkar speaks on “tolerance” and “mutual con-existence.” The same is told in Hindu epics-Ramayana and Mahabharatha.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA of Mahadevapura Assembly seat Manjula Limbavalli expressed happiness over the inauguration of Ram Temple at the hands of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Ministers-Eshwar Khandre and Byrathi Suresh were present.