Karnataka BJP Chief Demands CBI Probe into Neha Murder Case

Hubballi: State BJP president BY Vijayendra has demanded the Karnataka government to immediately hand over the Neha murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Accompanied by BJP leaders, including MLA Mahesh Tinginakai and district president Tippanna Majjagi, Vijayendra visited Neha’s residence to express condolences and pledge support to the grieving family.



Addressing reporters later, Vijayendra expressed concern over the challenge concerning women's safety in the state.



"The murderers and elements involved in such activities have a belief that they have support from within the government. This is an alarming development. The government must take strict action to instill confidence among women. The case should be immediately handed over to the CBI," he asserted.



Emphasizing that the BJP seeks no political gain from such tragic incidents, Vijayendra criticized the government's handling of the case. "We have observed the statements from the Chief Minister and Home Minister, as well as the pace of the investigation. We cannot turn a blind eye. BJP initiated a statewide agitation as the state government failed to address the case properly," he added.



He alleged that the CID probe was moving very slowly.



"Only one has been arrested. None else has been questioned despite Neha's father mentioning a few names," he lamented."Murder transcends caste and religion. There is no need to paint the color of caste or community. The state government's reluctance to act strictly raises serious concerns," he stated.

Vijayendra also recalled the past incident involving an attack on Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s residence a few ears ago. "Even then Siddaramaiah was the CM and DK Shivakumar was the KPCC president. The Congress failed to come to the defense of their own Dalit MLA, fearing that the sentiment of the minority community would be hurt. This illustrates the Congress's political culture," he criticized.





